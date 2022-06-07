NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mark Ronchetti has won the Republican primary for governor and will challenge incumbent Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in November. The former television meteorologist defeated four other candidates Tuesday. “We have big change that is needed across this state. Unfortunately, we have a governor who has decided that she will look out for the best interests of the elites in Santa Fe instead of you. That day stops today,” said Ronchetti.

Ronchetti says his lack of political experience is what makes him the best candidate to be New Mexico’s next governor. He joined the Republican Gubernatorial race last October and quickly out-fundraised his Republican opponents.

It has been an interesting race between state representative Rebecca Dow and Ronchetti. There have been lots of pointed campaign ads between the two with plenty of name-callings.

Policy-wise, Ronchetti zeroed in on border security, crime, and inflation in his campaign. Ronchetti has run for statewide office before, he lost to Congressman Ben Ray Lujan in the race for the United States Senate in 2020 by six points.