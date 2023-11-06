On November 7, 2023, there will be 72 Election Day voting centers. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Tuesday people will take to the polls to vote on bond questions, Albuquerque City Council seats, and the Albuquerque Public School Board.
- 98th & Central Shopping Center – 120 98th St NW, Suite B101 & B102, 87121
- Andalucia Shopping Center – 5600 Coors Blvd NW, Suite C-5, 87120
- Bernalillo County Visitor Center – 6080 Isleta Blvd SW, 87105
- Caracol Plaza – 12500 Montgomery Blvd NE, Suite 101, 87111
- Central Mercado – 301 San Pedro Dr. SE, Suites B, C, D & E, 87108
- Clerk’s Annex – 1500 Lomas Blvd NW, Suite A, 87104
- Cottonwood West – 10131 Coors Blvd NW, Suite C-02, 87114
- Daskalos Center – 5339 Menaul Blvd NE, 87110
- Desiderio Community Center – 117 Tribal Rd 7036, To’Hajiilee NM 87026
- Four Hills Shopping Center – 13140 Central Ave SE, Suite 1420, 87123
- Holly Plaza Shopping Center – 6600 Holly Ave NE, Suite B-6, 87113
- Isleta Elderly Center– Building 79 Tribal Rd 40, Isleta NM 87022
- Los Altos Plaza – 4200 Wyoming NE, Suite B-3, 87111
- Los Ranchos Villa – 6601 4th St NW, Suite U, 87107
- Petroglyph Plaza – 8201 Golf Course Rd. NW, Suite D-1, 87120
- South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center – 2008 Larrazolo Rd SW, 87105
- The Shoppes at 6001 San Mateo – 6001 San Mateo NE, Suite B-3, 87109
- Tijeras City Hall – 12 Camino Municipal, Tijeras NM 87059
- University of New Mexico– Student Union Building, Louie’s Lounge, 87131
- West Bluff – 5201 Ouray Rd NW, Suite D-2, 87120
- A. Montoya Elementary School– 24 Public School Rd, Tijeras NM 87059
- Adobe Acres Elementary School – 1724 Camino Del Valle SW, 87105
- Albuquerque High School – 800 Odelia Rd NE, 87102
- Arroyo Del Oso Elementary School – 6504 Harper Dr NE, 87109
- Bandelier Elementary School – 3309 Pershing Ave SE, 87106
- Bellehaven Elementary School – 8701 Princess Jeanne Ave NE, 87112
- Chaparral Elementary School – 6325 Milne Rd NW, 87120
- Cibola High School – 1510 Ellison Dr NW, 87114
- CNM Workforce Training Center – 5600 Eagle Rock Ave NE, 87113
- Del Norte High School – 5323 Montgomery Blvd NE, 87110
- Double Eagle Elementary School – 8901 Lowell Dr NE, 87122
- Duranes Elementary School – 2436 Zickert Rd NW, 87104
- Eisenhower Middle School – 11001 Camero Ave NE, 87111
- Eldorado High School – 11300 Montgomery Blvd NE, 87111
- Forest Meadow Baptist Church – 54 Hwy 217, Tijeras NM 87059
- Garfield Middle School – 3501 6th St NW, 87107
- Hayes Middle School – 1100 Texas St NE, 87110
- Herman Sanchez Community Center – 1830 William St SE, 87102
- Highland High School – 4700 Coal Ave SE, 87108
- Holiday Park Community Center – 11710 Comanche Rd NE, 87111
- Hubert H Humphrey Elementary School – 9801 Academy Hills Dr NE, 87111
- Jackson Middle School – 10600 Indian School Rd NE, 87112
- Jefferson Middle School – 712 Girard Blvd NE, 87106
- Kennedy Middle School – 721 Tomasita St NE, 87123
- La Cueva High School – 7801 Wilshire Ave NE, 87122
- La Mesa Elementary School – 7500 Copper Ave NE, 87108
- Lyndon B Johnson Middle School – 6811 Taylor Ranch Rd NW, 87120
- Madison Middle School – 3501 Moon St NE, 87111
- Manzano High School – 12200 Lomas Blvd NE, 87112
- Manzano Mesa Elementary School – 801 Elizabeth St SE, 87123
- McKinley Middle School – 4500 Comanche Rd NE, 87110
- Montezuma Elementary School – 3100 Indian School Rd NE, 87106
- Mountain View Community Center – 201 Prosperity Ave SE, 87105
- North Star Elementary School – 9301 Ventura St NE, 87122
- Onate Elementary School – 12415 Brentwood Hills Blvd NE, 87112
- Pajarito Elementary School – 2701 Don Felipe Rd SW, 87105
- Polk Middle School – 2220 Raymac Rd SW, 87105
- Raymond G Sanchez Community Center – 9800 4th St NW, 87114
- Rio Grande High School – 2300 Arenal Rd SW, 87105
- Rudolfo Anaya Elementary School – 2800 Vermejo Park Dr SW, 87121
- Sandia High School – 7801 Candelaria Rd NE, 87110
- Taylor Middle School – 8200 Guadalupe Trl NW, 87114
- Truman Middle School – 9400 Benavides Rd SW, 87121
- Valle Vista Elementary School – 1700 Mae Ave SW, 87105
- Valley High School – 1505 Candelaria Rd NW, 87107
- Van Buren Middle School – 700 Louisiana Blvd SE, 87108
- Ventana Ranch Elementary School – 6801 Ventana Village Rd NW, 87114
- Vista Grande Community Center – 15 La Madera Rd, Sandia Park NM 87047
- Volcano Vista High School – 8100 Rainbow Blvd NW, 87114
- Washington Middle School – 1101 Park Ave SW, 87102
- West Mesa High School – 6701 Fortuna Rd NW, 87121
- Zuni Elementary School – 6300 Claremont Ave NE, 87110