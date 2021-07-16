Manny Gonzales sues city clerk over campaign finance denial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County sheriff and mayoral candidate Manny Gonzales is now suing the Albuquerque city clerk, claiming a voting rights violation. The clerk denied Gonzales more than $600,000 in public financing after they determined the number of contributions listed on their paperwork had been forged.

Gonzales argued to a city hearing examiner Friday there were still enough valid signatures to qualify for public financing but a decision isn’t expected to come until next week. KRQE News 13 learned Gonzales and some of his contributions have filed a class-action lawsuit, claiming the clerk acted improperly in denying the funds for several reasons, saying there is not enough evidence to prove the sheriff knew or should have known the signatures were forged and that it was a result of a “small number of overzealous or dumb campaign workers taking it upon themselves to cut unacceptable corners by forging names.”