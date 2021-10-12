Manny Gonzales raises more than $330K in mayoral bid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayoral candidate Manny Gonzales has raised thousands in donations in just a few weeks. According to campaign finance reports filed Monday, Gonzales raised more than $338,000 in about a month.

Gonzales has been seeking private donations since being denied $600,000 in public financing by the city clerk. He has received more than 900 donations between September 7 and October 4.

Meanwhile, incumbent Mayor Tim Keller received public financing and can no longer collect donations. He still has more than $313,000 left of that funding.

Eddy Aragon, a conservative radio host who is also running a privately financed campaign, has $25,000.

