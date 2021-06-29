Manny Gonzales’ mayoral campaign accused of forging signatures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, Mayor Tim Keller’s campaign manager filed an ethics complaint with the City of Albuquerque, accusing Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales’ mayoral campaign of forging signatures to qualify for more than $650,000 of taxpayer funding for his mayoral campaign. A candidate needs to collect a total of 3,799 $5 contributions in order to receive the public funding.

According to a news release, Keller’s campaign filed a detailed complaint with the Albuquerque City Clerk seeking to have Gonzales’ certification for public financing revoked. “Forgery is a criminal offense and a 4th-degree felony—these are very serious charges,” said Lauren Keefe, attorney for Mayor Keller’s re-election campaign. “The City regulations are clear: submitting forged, fraudulent documents are grounds for denying certification of public financing. In addition, there may well be criminal charges for forging the signatures of unwitting voters.”

Documents attached to the complaint compare real petition signatures from city voters, as well as signatures on voter identification cards, to the $5 qualifying contribution signatures. The Keller campaign claims most of the alleged forgeries were countersigned by Gonales’ campaign spokeswoman and the executive assistance to Gonzales at the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

KRQE News 13 has reached out to Manny Gonzales and his campaign for comment. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will have more at 10 p.m.

Documents below of alleged forged signatures: