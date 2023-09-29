SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can now request a mail-in ballot for the upcoming local election in Santa Fe County. Ballots can take over a week to arrive through the mail.

“We want to make sure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in the election, and that their votes are counted,” Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine E. Clark said in a press release. “We strongly encourage voters to request their mail-in ballots as soon as possible and allow 7-10 days one-way for ballots to travel in the mail to ensure a smooth voting experience.”

To request a ballot, click on the “Request an Absentee Ballot for the 2023 Regular Local Election” section of the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website at this link. You’ll need to provide a driver’s license or state ID number, your social security number, and your date of birth.

Ballots will be mailed to voters starting October 10. The county clerk’s office says you should aim to mail it back by the end of October to make sure it’s in the hands of the clerk by 7:00 p.m. on election night.

For individuals who cannot access the form online, you can request a mail-in ballot by calling the clerk’s office at 505-986-6280 option “1.” But requesting a ballot through the phone will take much longer than if you request online, so the clerk’s office suggests using the online request form if possible.