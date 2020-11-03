Lujan, Ronchetti, Walsh running for U.S. Senate seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a fight over the U.S. Senate and as of Tuesday morning, Republicans are in control. Democrats need to maintain their seats and win four more to gain majority.

One of those six seats up for grabs is in New Mexico. Six term U.S. Rep. Democrat Ben Ray Lujan, Republican Mark Ronchetti, and Libertarian Bob Walsh are fighting for the seat which was recently vacated by retiring Democrat U.S. Senator Tom Udall.

According to the latest Albuquerque Journal poll, 52% of likely general election voters surveyed said they planned or had already voted for Lujan. Ronchetti, a former meteorologist making his first run for elected office got the support of 44% of voters surveyed.

Walsh trailed far behind the two front-runners.

