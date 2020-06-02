Long lines aren’t seen at polling locations during Primary Election Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday is Primary Election Day in New Mexico with people voting on three major races. However, as the state is in the midst of a global coronavirus pandemic, Election Day was a little different.

The main voter location in the county at 15th Street and Lomas Blvd. didn’t have long lines Tuesday as it normally would on Election Day. However, that doesn’t mean people aren’t voting.

Bernalillo County says that it’s seen an unprecedented number of absentee ballots this year. At the end of last week, 75,000 ballots were already returned to the county.

Voters KRQE News 13 spoke to says they’re noticing fewer people voting in-person but say they decided to do it despite the pandemic. “I think it’s more secure to come in-person and it gets counted right away so we know it’s done with,” said voter Pearl Arcola Perez.

“I think if you are able and willing to do so, I think coming in and actually, physically voting, and be present for the process is kind of part of it and important,” said voter Katie Maestas. Voting in person looks different this year.

Voters and clerks are wearing masks or face shields while some voters are also wearing gloves. If lines do form, there are social distancing marks on the ground to avoid crowding.

The KRQE News 13 crew saw a lot of people coming in-person to the voting center to drop off their absentee ballots which is something election officials encouraged voters to do instead of mailing them in. Polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Secretary of State’s Office says 251,000 people voted early either through an absentee ballot or in-person. A vast majority of those were Democrats, nearly doubling the number of Republicans who voted early.

Not seeing any long lines at polling locations today. Many people voted early or filled out an absentee ballot. @krqe pic.twitter.com/fhvZca3sgh — Annalisa Pardo (@ApardoReports) June 2, 2020

