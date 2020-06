ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Tuesday is Primary Election Day in New Mexico with people voting on three major races. However, as the state is in the midst of a global coronavirus pandemic, Election Day was a little different.

The main voter location in the county at 15th Street and Lomas Blvd. didn't have long lines Tuesday as it normally would on Election Day. However, that doesn't mean people aren't voting.