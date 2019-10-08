List of Albuquerque City Council Candidates for 2019 Election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Regular Local Election will be held on November 5. The ballot will include candidates for City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8, General Obligation Bond questions and other questions from APS and CNM.

Early voting begins October 19 and will run through November 2, 2019.

Albuquerque City Council Candidates

District 2

District 4

District 6

District 8

Albuquerque Public School Board Candidates

Upcoming forums for City Council Candidates

The Nob Hill Neighborhood Association will host a public forum for the candidates in City Council Distict 6. Two candidates are running for office, Pat Davis and Gina Naomi Dennis. The forum will be held at 6 p.m. at Monte Vista Christian Church on October 10.

City Council District 2 Candidate Debate Monday, October 14, 2019

District 2 candidates Isaac Benton, Robert Blanquera Nelson, and Zack Quintero will debate at O’Neill’s Pub Private Space (4310 Central Ave SE ABQ, NM 87108). On October 14, candidates will answer five to eight pre-approved questions presented by attendees. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will end at 7 p.m.

The North Valley Coalition will host a forum for candidates, including Steven Baca, Isaac Benton, Joseph R. Griego, Robert R. Blanquera Nelson, Zachary A. Quintero and Connie Vigil. The forum will be held on October 15 at the North Valley Senior Center from 5:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. It will also be moderated by the League of Women Voters of Central New Mexico.