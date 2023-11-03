BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Voting is off to a slow start in Bernalillo County with just one day left of early voting before Election Day.

As of this evening, less than 9% of the roughly 420,000 eligible voters had cast ballots in the local election.

The number would need to nearly triple by the end of Tuesday to match 2019’s turnout. That’s the last year there was a local election like this without a mayoral race on the ballot.

Voters are weighing in on races for Albuquerque City Council and School Board as well as bond measures.

Early voting continues through Saturday before voters have one more chance to hit the polls on Tuesday.