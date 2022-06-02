NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday, June 2, is the last day New Mexicans can request an absentee ballot for the primary election. Voters can request absentee ballots online. The New Mexico primary election is Tuesday, June 7.
Story continues below
- Crime: 13-year-old shot dead in southeast Albuquerque
- Albuquerque: City of Albuquerque looking for ways to revitalize downtown area
- New Mexico: Carlsbad Police arrest man after he allegedly brought gun into water park
- Trending: Non-filers get more time to apply for New Mexico tax rebates
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 1 de Junio 2022
The primary is only open to registered democrats, republicans and libertarians. However this year, a voter not affiliated with one of the major parties can do same-day registration at the polls and receive that party’s ballot. For more information on voting, locations, absentee ballots and more visit: nmvote.org