NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday, June 2, is the last day New Mexicans can request an absentee ballot for the primary election. Voters can request absentee ballots online. The New Mexico primary election is Tuesday, June 7.

The primary is only open to registered democrats, republicans and libertarians. However this year, a voter not affiliated with one of the major parties can do same-day registration at the polls and receive that party’s ballot. For more information on voting, locations, absentee ballots and more visit: nmvote.org