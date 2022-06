ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez discusses the gubernatorial race between Mark Ronchetti and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Sanchez says Ronchetti has a “difficult road ahead” in order to unify his party.

Sanchez also discussed the attorney general race between Raul Torrez and Brian Colón. Sanchez says New Mexico voters are not holding individuals responsible for the major crime issues seen across the state.