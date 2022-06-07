Livestream of election results tonight on this page from the KRQE Digital Studio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Results from New Mexico's 2022 Primary Election are expected to roll out after the polls close across New Mexico at 7 p.m.

Live coverage from the KRQE News 13 Digital Studio will start on this page around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are a few of the key statewide and federal races we’re watching tonight:

Governor – Republicans – Five candidate on the ballot, including: Jay Block, Rebecca Dow, Ethel Maharg, Mark Ronchetti and Greg Zanetti.

Attorney General – Democrats – Raul Torrez vs. Brian Colon.

U.S. Congressional District 1 – Republicans – Louie Sanchez vs. Michelle Garcia Holmes.

U.S. Congressional District 2- Democrats – Darshan Patel vs. Gabe Vasquez.

State Auditor – Democrats – Zackary Quintero vs. Joseph Maestas

State Treasurer – Democrats – Laura Montoya vs. Heather Benavidez

Many other local races are also on the ballot. Tune in to KRQE.com after 7 p.m. for the latest results and analysis.

You can also watch for results on air on KRQE News 13 at 9 p.m. on FOX New Mexico; at 10 p.m. on CBS; and again at 10:30 p.m. on FOX New Mexico.