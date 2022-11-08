NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s Election Day in New Mexico and KRQE News 13 is Your Local Election Headquarters with the latest results and coverage here online. Join KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Curtis Segarra tonight for livestreaming election results and analysis on KRQE.com.

Here’s a rundown of some of the big races to watch tonight. Note: this isn’t a comprehensive list of every single election night race in New Mexico.

Races To Watch: Congressional Districts

While the race for the governor’s office between incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) and challenger Mark Ronchetti (R) looms largest in New Mexico’s 2022 midterm, there are several other races to watch out for. Among them, the highly competitive Congressional District 2 (CD2) race covering much of southern New Mexico.

Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R) is facing Gabe Vasquez (D) in the race for CD2. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley.

In Congressional District 1 covering most of the Albuquerque metro-area, incumbent Melanie Stansbury (D) faces Michelle Garcia Holmes (R). After redistricting, CD1 has now roped in more conservative voters in communities north of Roswell.

Covering much of northern New Mexico, New Mexico’s third Congressional District will see a rematch between incumbent Teresa Ledger Fernandez (D) and returning challenger Alexis Martinez Johnson (R). The district has only been won by a Republican once since it was created in 1980. Republican Bill Redmond held the seat from May 1997 to January 1999 after winning a special election when Bill Richardson (D) vacated the position after being appointed United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

Metro-area Races

Some local races will also get a lot of attention on election night, including in Bernalillo County. Albuquerque-area voters will choose the next Bernalillo County Sheriff. Democrat John Allen, Republican Paul Pacheco and Libertarian Kaelan Dreyer are running in the three-way race. Bernalillo County voters will also choose two new county commissioners.

Statewide Races

The race for New Mexico’s next attorney general is also on the ballot, where voters are choosing who will replace Hector Balderas (D) who is term limited after eight-years in office. Republican challenger Jeremy Gay, who was an attorney in the Marine Corps JAG program, is facing Democratic challenger Raul Torrez, the current Bernalillo County District Attorney.

In the race for state auditor, Democrat Joseph Maestas faces Libertarian Travis Sanchez. Whoever wins will replace Democrat Brian Colón, a one-term auditor who lost the June 2022 Democratic primary for New Mexico Attorney General’s Office. The New Mexico Republican Party did not run a candidate for auditor in the primary election.

Another statewide race to watch is the battle for New Mexico’s State Land Office, which is in charge of state trust lands that play a key role in the state’s oil and gas industry. Democratic incumbent Stephanie Garcia Richard is seeking a second term, facing Republican candidate Jefferson Byrd. Byrd is currently a New Mexico Public Regulation Commissioner over the eastern half of New Mexico, having served in the position since 2019.

The offices of Lt. Governor, State Treasurer, Secretary of State are also on the ballot in the realm of statewide races. Voters can also expect to choose on justices for the state Supreme Court and judge’s for the New Mexico Court of Appeals.

New Mexico will also vote on three constitutional amendments. The first amendment addresses the idea of using money from the state’s permanent fund to fund programs for at-risk students and pre-K education. The second amendment addresses the use of state funding toward utility projects. The third amendment addresses judicial service timelines.

New Mexico’s Legislature

You’ll want to keep your easy on several contests for seats in the New Mexico House of Representatives. Prior to the 2022 midterm election, Democrats have held 45 seats to Republicans 24 seats. One seat is currently held by an independent who is not seeking re-election (independents are also known as “decline to state” or DTS.)

Here’s a list of some of the more closely watched House races:

District 7 (Los Lunas, Valencia Co.) – Tanya Mirabel Moya (R) vs. Danny Bernal Jr. (D)

District 17 (Westside Albuquerque) – Cynthia Borrego (D) vs. Ellis McMath (R)

District 20 (East Albuquerque, Four Hills) – Meredith Dixon (D) vs. Robert Salazer (R)

District 23 (NE Rio Rancho) – Ramon Montano (D) vs. Alan Martinez (R)

District 27 (Albuquerque NE Heights) – Marian Matthews (D) vs. Robert Godshall (R)

District 28 (NE Albuquerque) – Pamelya Herndon (D) vs. Nicole Chavez (R)

District 29 (Westside Albuquerque) – Joy Garratt (D) vs. Greg Cunningham (R)

District 30 (Albuquerque Academy Heights) – Natalie Figueroa (D) vs. Kurstin Johnson (R)

District 32 (Deming) – Candie Sweetser (D) vs. Jenifer Jones (R)

District 36 (Las Cruces) – Nathan Small (D) vs. Kimberly Skaggs (R)

District 38 (Elephant Butte) – Sandra Hammack (R) vs. Tara Jaramillo (D)

District 39 (Silver City, Hatch) – Luis Terrazas (R) vs. Rudolpho Martinez (D)

District 40 (Las Vegas) – Joseph Sanchez (D) vs. Jerald Steve McFall (R)

District 44 (Corrales, RR, NW ABQ) – Jane Powdrell-Culbert (R) vs. Kathleen Kates (D)

District 51 (Alamogordo) – John Block (R) vs. Sharonlee Cummins (D)

District 66 (Roswell) – Jimmy Mason (R) vs. Andrew Kennedy (L)

District 68 (Paradise Hills, NW ABQ) – Charlotte Little (D) vs. Robert Moss (R)

KRQE News 13 will also have reporters covering the candidates and issues on the ballot Tuesday night.