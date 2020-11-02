Justice Department to dispatch election monitors to Bernalillo County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Justice Department announced Monday that it will be sending personnel to 44 jurisdictions in 18 states, including New Mexico, to monitor for compliance with federal voting rights laws on Election Day. Bernalillo County is the only area the department is observing in New Mexico.

“Federal law entrusts the Civil Rights Division with protecting the right to vote for all Americans,” said Eric S. Dreiband, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division in a news release. “Our federal laws protect the right of all American citizens to vote without suffering discrimination, intimidation, and harassment. The work of the Civil Rights Division around each federal general election is a continuation of its historical mission to ensure that all of our citizens can freely exercise this most fundamental American right.”

The department will be also taking complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations for the federal voting rights laws. Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website or by telephone at 800-253-3931.

The department historically has monitored in jurisdictions in the field on Election Day.

Below are the 44 jurisdictions in 18 states that the Civil Rights Division will monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws:

Coconino County, Arizona;

Maricopa County, Arizona;

Navajo County, Arizona;

Los Angeles County, California;

Orange County, California;

Broward County, Florida;

Duval County, Florida;

Hillsborough County, Florida;

Miami-Dade County, Florida;

Orange County, Florida;

Palm Beach County, Florida;

Fulton County, Georgia;

Gwinnett County, Georgia;

City of Chicago, Illinois;

Cook County, Illinois;

Montgomery County, Maryland;

City of Boston, Massachusetts;

City of Lowell, Massachusetts;

City of Malden, Massachusetts;

City of Quincy, Massachusetts;

City of Springfield, Massachusetts;

City of Detroit, Michigan;

City of Eastpointe, Michigan;

City of Flint, Michigan;

City of Hamtramck, Michigan;

City of Highland Park, Michigan;

City of Jackson, Michigan;

Shelby Township, Michigan;

City of Minneapolis, Minnesota;

Bergen County, New Jersey;

Middlesex County, New Jersey;

Bernalillo County, New Mexico;

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina;

Wake County, North Carolina;

Cuyahoga County, Ohio;

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania;

Lehigh County, Pennsylvania;

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania;

Richland County, South Carolina;

Harris County, Texas;

Waller County, Texas;

Fairfax County, Virginia;

Prince William County, Virginia; and

City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Local Election News