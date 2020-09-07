Journal Poll: Biden holds sizable lead over Trump in New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It appears Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a sizable lead over President Trump in New Mexico. According to a poll from the Albuquerque Journal, 54% of likely general election voters in New Mexico would vote for Biden.

The poll also shows 39% say they would vote for Trump. The remaining voters were undecided or do not plan to vote for either candidate.

