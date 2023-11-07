SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s election day across New Mexico and although most races are smaller than last year (when the election included the race for the governor’s office) some officials are reporting good turnout.

Across New Mexico, more than 80,000 Democratic voters have cast a ballot as of 10:00 a.m., and over 44,000 Republicans have voted. Those numbers include absentee ballots, in-person early votes, and election-day votes tallied by the New Mexico Secretary of State.

New Mexico doesn’t just have Republicans and Democrats. More than 17,000 votes have been cast by voters who don’t identify with the two parties.

Bernalillo County has seen over 50,000 votes cast so far, and Santa Fe County has seen more than 19,000 votes. Santa Fe County Clerk Katherine E. Clark says they’re seeing record turnout.

“Our office has launched #TeamTurnout, a candidate and ballot initiative campaign education program, which along with our ongoing public information and social media campaigns, has contributed to an incredible turnout,” Clerk Clark said in a press release. “We are seeing record numbers, with Santa Fe County leading in voter participation across New Mexico. We are fully committed to maintaining this momentum through to the close of polls.”

KRQE News 13 will keep watching the turnout numbers. We expect updates from the polls throughout the day.