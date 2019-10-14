How to watch the fourth Democratic debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Twelve Democratic presidential primary candidates are in Westerville, Ohio and getting ready for the fourth Democratic debate. The debate will be hosted by CNN and the New York Times.

Date: Tuesday, October 15

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio

TV Channel: CNN

Online Stream: CNN.com and nytimes.com. The stream will also be available on both CNN and the New York Times’ mobile apps.

Qualifying candidates for October 15 debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden New Jersey Senator Cory Booker South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro California Senator Kamala Harris Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders Tom Steyer Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren Andrew Yang Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard

Podium order announced for the CNN/New York Times Democratic presidential debate https://t.co/R41KgORK1V pic.twitter.com/gLiJOiUofY — Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) October 2, 2019

When’s the next Democratic debate?

The Democratic National Committee will hold its fifth primary debate is on November 20. The debate will be held in Georgia and co-hosted by the Washington Post and MSNBC. In order to qualify for the fifth debate, candidates need both 165,000 individual donors and to earn either 3% in four DNC-approved national polls or 5% in two approved early-state polls from Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, or Nevada.