ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A total of 20 early voting locations opened up Saturday in Bernalillo County. The official election day is November 8, however.

The early voting locations are open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 5. On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Each location provides same-day voter registration if you bring a valid ID and proof of residence. The County Clerk’s Office said absentee votes have been flooding in.

“We have seen an increase in early voting this year for sure. As of right now, we already have over 20,000 votes cast in the county,” said Deputy County Clerk Michelle Kavanaugh.

The November election will include races for the U.S. House of Representatives, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Auditor, and State Treasurer, among others.

