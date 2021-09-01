Hearing Wednesday for Sheriff Gonzales to defend campaign against fraud claims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, Sheriff Manny Gonzales has one more chance to explain why his mayoral campaign deserves public financing after he and his staff are accused of breaking election rules. Last week a judge ruled that Gonzales was not afforded due process before the city clerk denied him more than $600,000.

The clerk’s decision was based on claims the campaign submitted forged voter signatures and put up donations that were supposed to come from voters. City Clerk Ethan Watson says he accepts that’s board’s finding and the evidence of fraudulent signatures but to comply with the judge’s order, Watson set the hearing for Wednesday. A decision is expected on Friday.

