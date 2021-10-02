Group encourages voters to say “no” to Stadium Bond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’ve got one message – say no to the Stadium Bond – and they’re spreading it throughout the community. Now, a group of people is going door to door trying to encourage voters to say “no” to the bond.

“We support our team,” said Anna Lee Desaulniers. But, she and Bex Hampton do not support a stadium. “Until everyone in New Mexico has a house, food, healthcare, education, and transportation guaranteed, then we don’t need a stadium,” said Hampton.

Saturday morning, Desaulnier, Hampton, and a small group of people walked through a South Valley neighborhood encouraging voters to say “no” to the $50 million stadium bond on November 2. “It’s not a necessity right now,” said Desaulnier.

They don’t agree with the suggested locations at Coal and Broadway, or on Second and Iron. “We don’t want the stadium in this neighborhood, it’s not for the people,” said Hampton. They say the money would be better spent elsewhere.

Lawrence Rael from the City of Albuquerque says, “We know there are many priorities in a community the size of Albuquerque. As it grows and as it develops, we know that for example, housing and homelessness are a major issue and we have put over $450 million to deal with issues of housing.”

The feasibility study done to determine which sites would be best showed that over a thirty-year period, the stadium could make a total economic impact of more than $384 million.