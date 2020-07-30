GOP hopes to flip back congressional seat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another race with a lot of eyes on it this November, is Congressional District 2 covering southern and central New Mexico which the Republicans are eager to take back.

“In 2018 we had 182,000 Republicans that did not vote and so it is going to be crucial for us to turn those votes out in November,” said Executive Director of the Republican Party of New Mexico Anissa Tinnin.

The seat turned blue in an upset two years ago when Xochitl Torres Small narrowly edged out Yvette Herrell but the state GOP is confident their hardworking volunteers will get enough Republicans to the polls to flip it back. The Democrats say they know it could take some work to keep that seat.

“We’re not taking anything for granted and we’re working hard to reach out to many voters as possible and make sure people are aware that Democrats stand for and that we’re working for hardworking families,” said Miranda van Dijk, communications director at the Democratic Party of New Mexico.

Herrell is once again on the GOP ticket against Torres Small.