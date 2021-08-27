Gonzales fined over campaign signatures; judge orders city clerk to hold another hearing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sheriff Manny Gonzales could be getting a second chance at thousands in public financing for his mayoral bid. The city clerk denied Gonzales $600,000 in public financing stating he broke the rules after a voter came forward saying the sheriff’s campaign offered to cover a $5 contribution for a signature among other questions about signatures collected.

City election laws require donations from one percent of registered city voters. Gonzales’ attorneys argue it was a mistake but the City of Albuquerque’s Board of Ethics and Campaign Practices rules Gonzales violated campaign rules. They fined him $500 in a unanimous ruling.

However, in another hearing, Gonzales got promising news, this time in court. A judge ruled the clerk did not give an adequate explanation of the evidence or give Gonzales enough of a chance to explain himself. The judge ordered the city clerk to either hold another hearing for Gonzales and make a decision by the end of next week or simply grant him the public financing.

