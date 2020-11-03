Garcia Holmes runs against incumbent Haaland in District 1 race

Local Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Democratic U.S. Representative Deb Haaland is trying to hold on to her seat against Republican challenger Michelle Garcia Holmes. The two are battling for District 1 covering the central part of the state.

Haaland is one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress. Meanwhile, her challenger Garcia Holmes is a former police detective.

Haaland, using a different approach to campaigning, focused on social media and less on television ads. Garcia Holmes recently launched a campaign ad that says defunding police doesn’t create safer communities.

Local Election Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss