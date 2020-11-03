Garcia Holmes runs against incumbent Haaland in District 1 race

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Democratic U.S. Representative Deb Haaland is trying to hold on to her seat against Republican challenger Michelle Garcia Holmes. The two are battling for District 1 covering the central part of the state.

Haaland is one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress. Meanwhile, her challenger Garcia Holmes is a former police detective.

Haaland, using a different approach to campaigning, focused on social media and less on television ads. Garcia Holmes recently launched a campaign ad that says defunding police doesn’t create safer communities.

