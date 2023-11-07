EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces is about to enter into a new era in city government.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, the city’s voters went to the polls to select a new mayor. Incumbent Mayor Ken Miyagishima decided not to run again after serving 16 years in office.

Seven candidates are vying to succeed Miyagishima. Kasandra Gandara continues to lead after the latest round of voting was released at 9:30 p.m.

Gandara has 4,023 votes or 37 percent, followed by Eric Joseph Enriquez with 3,655 votes or 34 percent.

Here are how the other candidates stood after the first round of results were released: Isabella Solis, 1,568 votes or 14 percent; Mike Tellez, 840 votes or 8 percent; Alexander Paige Baca Fresquez, 262 votes or 2 percent; Mariah Hernandez, 255 votes or 2 percent; and Gina Ortega, 247 votes or 2 percent;.

Las Cruces uses “ranked choice” voting for races with more than two candidates.

Three City Council seats are also up for grabs in Las Cruces.

In District 1, Cassandra McClure has the lead with 654 votes or 39 percent., followed by Daniel Gordon Buck, 397 votes or 24 percent; Jason Daniel Estrada, 390 votes or 23 percent; Patrick Potter, 127 votes or 8 percent; and Mark O’Neill, 119 votes or 7 percent.

The District 2 race is a virutal tie. Incumbent Tessa Abeyta leads with 891 votes or 50 percent to 880 votes or 50 percent for former Mayor Bill Mattiace.

In District 4, incumbent Johana Bencomo is the leader with 778 votes or 51 percent, followed by Gabriel Duran Jr., 480 votes or 32 percent; Lorenzo Medina, with 155 votes or 10 percent; and Ramon O. Ortega, with 102 votes or 6 percent.

The Dona Ana College Community College District is asking for authorization to issue up to $16 million of general obligation bonds. “Yes” is ahead with 11,043 voters or 72 percent, while “no” is at 4,318 votes or 28 percent.

Gadsden Independent School District is asking for a $2 mill levy on each $1,000 valuation for capital improvements. “Yes” is ahead with 688 votes or 64 percent, with “no” at 384 or 35 percent.

Across the state line in El Paso, voters went to the polls to help decide the fate of 14 state-wide ballot propositions.

In Horizon City, voters were asked whether the Cochran Colonia Subdivision should be annexed into the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District. As of 9 p.m., the measure was passing by a vote of 6-1.