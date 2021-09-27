Forum held for Albuquerque mayoral candidates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s mayor candidates took to the stage Monday night for a forum on issues facing the city. A key topic was crime.

“We need to re-fund the police, we need to do more constitutional policing, we need to make sure we take the $35 million in the CARES Act and reallocate it more towards police,” said Radio Talk Show Host Eddy Aragon.

“There is an over politicizing of policing to a fault, and we need to get to the point where we start making policies that are beneficial to the safety of the people,” said Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales.

“To say that politics is the number one problem in crime is a complete disservice to both victims and law enforcement officials. We all know what the number one issue is, it’s addiction and drugs,” said Incumbent Mayor Tim Keller.

The forum was held at Highland High School and was hosted by the New Mexico Black Voters Collaborative. Fielding the questions were all three candidates on the ballot. Many of the questions centered on issues facing Albuquerque’s vulnerable groups including communities of color as well as the homeless population.

“Every candidate should support the Gateway Center. You can go there and have a bed, shower, food, then get sorted out to addiction and treatment, get a housing voucher,” said Keller.

“There’s a carrot and a stick for public safety. The carrot is the service piece where they can provide these people with resources and lead them in the right direction when they’re not complying and they’re breaking the law, that’s the stick part,” said Gonzales.

“Homeless encampments where we can control, track, help and manage these people on a case by case basis as our clients. So we can help them find their forever homes,” said Aragon.

To watch the full forum, visit facebook.com/events/albuquerque/albuquerque-mayoral-candidate-forum.