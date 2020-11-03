First-time voters in New Mexico share why this election is so important

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A total of 99.7 million votes had been cast during the early voting period in the United States, but what about the first-time voters on Election Day?

Andres Uribe voted in person for the first time in New Mexico. He became a U.S. citizen in 2018 and would’ve preferred to vote earlier, but had to wait due to paperwork. The political science major said he wanted to exercise his right to vote. “I think the United States is going through a difficult time,” Uribe said. “I got here in 2011 and I remember seeing the people in this country more united, but the last four years has everybody fighting each other. We need to come together to make a change.”

Luis Cano said he thinks it’s important for the younger generation to vote because it shapes their future. “The decisions we make will impact the decisions made in the future,” Cano said.

Damian Cervantes said he voted Tuesday because it felt more official voting for the first time on Election Day. “It makes it more meaningful in the same way it can be more important to celebrate your birthday on the day of,” Cervantes said. “Today’s a special day in a way because it only comes every certain amount of years and now we’re here; we’re doing our best to make our voice heard.”

That similar sentiment was shared with other young, first-time voters who have been looking forward to voting since the last presidential election. “It’s kind of a rush,” said Amelia Hoffmann, 21. “I was a year too young in high school to vote in the last presidential election, but all my friends did. This year I finally got to do it.”

Hoffmann said a simple incentive, like receiving the “I voted” sticker was enough to make her vote in person, and thinks that might be a selling point to other people her age.





