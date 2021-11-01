Final early voting numbers released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 127,000 New Mexicans have made their voices heard in Tuesday’s election. The Secretary of State’s Office released the final early voting tallies on Monday, showing more than 71,000 Democrats and 40,000 Republicans have cast their ballots.
More than 15,000 either declined to state a party or had registered for a third party. Bernalillo County had the biggest early turnout with the Albuquerque mayoral race on the line. Voters will also decide whether to approve a bond to build a soccer stadium where New Mexico United will play. More information is available on the KRQE Albuquerque 2021 Election page.