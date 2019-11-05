Final day to cast your ballot in Bernalillo Co. elections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Polls open at 7 a.m. in the final day to vote. Bernalillo County voters will have more decisions to make than usual, as well as 69 polling location options to cast their ballot.

The Bernalillo County Clerk says more than 50,000 people have already voted through early and absentee ballots. This time around, the election includes races or ballot questions for entities including the City of Albuquerque, Albuquerque Public Schools, Central New Mexico Community College and the city’s Flood Control Authority.

Now, after voters failed to approve a $900 million bond in the spring, Albuquerque Public Schools is asking voters to approve nearly $300 million over the course of six years. They say that’s for building maintenance money that is crucial for the district.

“If this doesn’t pass, that money goes away,” said Scott Elder, Chief Operations Officer for APS. “We don’t have a funding source and then it has to be funded from somewhere else and the only place that can come from is classroom dollars.”

The school district says the true need in the district is actually more than $1 billion. Some voters are against the bond, bringing up past raises of administration salaries, while others hope the district learned from the failed bond this spring.

“We keep putting in more and more money,” said voter Jessie Sais, against the bond. “Very little of it comes down to the schools and the teachers.”

“I hope they learned a lesson and I hope this time the bonds go through,” said voter Edward Roiball, for the bond.

Voters are split on another big item on this year’s ballot. Mayor Keller is asking voters to approve a $14 million bond, part of question two, to pay for a new homeless center. Some are critical of the project because the city can’t say where the center will be built. They say they are looking at several possible locations.

Albuquerque voters will also have to decide if they’ll renew a tax that pays for nearly half of the city’s yearly road projects. They include trails like the 16-mile Paseo del Bosque and another project off Second Street. If voters don’t pass the transportation tax, the city says they may not be able to make improvements.

Voting Convenience Centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is a full list of voting locations online.