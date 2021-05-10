Few cast votes for Congressional District 1 Special Election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since early voting began for the state’s First Congressional District Special Election last week, the Bernalillo County clerk says only a small fraction of registered voters have cast their votes. The election is still more than three weeks away.

“I really wish people would take an interest in this because it is so important, we’ve only got three representatives for the state of New Mexico in Washington, D.C. and our little district CD1 is one of those,” said Linda Stover.

CD1 covers Bernalillo, Torrance, and parts of Santa Fe and Valencia counties. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, more than 1,000 Democrats have voted, about 400 Republicans, and around 150 from other parties or no party. Early voting expands to locations all around the metro on May 15.

To register to vote, update voter registration, or for more information visit the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website.