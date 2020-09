NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is warning New Mexicans to be cautious this election season. Officials say foreign actors and cybercriminals could create new websites, change existing websites or share false information on social media with hopes of discrediting the election process.

They say it could take longer than normal to verify election results this year due to an increase in mail-in ballots. If you come across an election crime like false information about voting, report it to the FBI.