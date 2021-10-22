FBI to exercise zero-tolerance policy with threats against election workers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In a press release Thursday, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that any threats against election workers and officials would not be tolerated and “vigorously” investigated in the current election season. This will be the case in New Mexico, even though no federal candidates will be on the ballot in November.

“The FBI wants to make it absolutely clear we will not tolerate threats against any federal, state, or local election worker who is only trying to do their job of serving our democracy,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. “Protecting our democratic process is vital to our nation’s security.”

According to the press release, the Department of Justice started a task force specifically to address the increased number of threats against election workers, administrators, officials, and others associated with the election process. Any allegations of threats or intimidation towards will be investigated by the FBI, a member of the task force.

Any suspected threats can be reported by the public to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). Complaints can also be filed online.