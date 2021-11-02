Expensive fight leads up to voters’ decision on stadium bond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is Election Day and today, voters will be hitting the polls to make sure their voices are heard. For two groups, their fight comes down to Tuesday.

Will voters say yes to the controversial bond funding a massive, $50 million soccer stadium in Albuquerque? One group’s been calling for voters to say yes to the “people’s stadium” while the other group has held rallies asking for the community to “Stop the Stadium”.

It’s been a long, grueling, and expensive fight leading up to Tuesday and that dollar amount is still being calculated as both groups take it down to the wire trying to get Albuquerque voters to see their side of the argument. KRQE News 13’s political expert Gabe Sanchez says way more was spent trying to get this bond to pass than he and most others expected.

This could make it interesting moving forward if the bond doesn’t pass. “If the PAC that’s been pushing this loses by a wide margin and they’ve spent this amount of money, are they really going to be willing to go at this again and invest even more heavily? I doubt it,” said Sanchez.

With all of this investment being funneled in on both sides, Sanchez believes this could give this election a bigger turnout in voters. Sanchez says it all comes down to the vote margin.

Was it close, or was it completely blown out of the water? That will dictate what happens financially moving forward. At last estimate, Sanchez believes nearly half a million dollars were spent in advertising on both sides.