NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – All 70 New Mexico House seats were on the ballot Tuesday. While Democrats have a commanding majority in the House, holding 45 seats to the GOP’s 24, Republicans have been battling to pick up some seats they lost during the blue wave of 2018.

This post will continue to be updated as poll results continue to come in.

State Rep. District 32

District 32 covers Grant, Hidalgo and Luna counties. This seat could flip. Democrat Candie Sweester is in a fight for the seat she has held since 2017 with Republican Jenifer Jones.

State Rep. District 44

District 44 covers parts of Rio Rancho and Corrales. This seat could flip. Kathleen Kates in the lead over the Republican incumbent Jane Powdrell-Culbert.

State Rep. District 28

District 28 covers parts of Albuquerque. Democrat Pamelya Herndon was appointed to this seat. Republican Nicole Chavez was hoping to turn it red in an area that leans Republican. However, Herndon has taken the lead.

State Rep. District 30

District 30 also covers parts of Albuquerque. Democrat incumbent Natailie Figueroa is in the lead over Republican Kurstin Johnson. It has been a Republican seat for 20-plus years until 2018.

State Rep. District 17

In northwest Albuquerque, so far, it’s staying blue with Democrat Cynthia Borrego in the lead.

State Rep. District 68

In District 68, Democrat Charlotte Little and Republican Rober Moss in a tight race for an open seat that covers far northwest Bernalillo County.