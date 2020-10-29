Local election officials provide updates

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With just six days left until Election Day, New Mexico’s top election official is urging New Mexicans to get out and exercise their right to vote as well as to trust they’ll be safe at the polls and their votes will be counted.

Despite heightened fears this year, election officials are reiterating election interference is not a major concern. “These kinds of things have always been around and we identify them, we squash them, and we ensure that people have access to the ballot,” said Sylvia Albert of Common Cause.

The election watchdog group Common Cause joined Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver for an update on how the election is going. “Our county election officials are doing everything possible to facilitate under insane conditions this crazy election,” said Toulouse Oliver.

As for concerns about winners not being announced on election night. “Elections always take a few weeks to count all the ballots, so what’s going to happen this time around is it might take a little bit longer?” asked Albert.

So far the ballot count has already reached 80% of what it was in 2016 even with six days left. A record number of those, nearly half, have been absentee ballots either mailed or hand-delivered to polling places. Some counties are getting a head start. “Counties that had mailed more than 10k ballots were able to start on Saturday,” said Toulouse Oliver.

All counties can start counting them Thursday. Toulouse Oliver acknowledges a lot of people enjoy the tradition of voting on Election Day but she warns we could be in for a big push at the polls. A reminder if you still have your absentee ballot, do not mail it. To ensure it gets counted, drop it off at any early voting or Election Day polling place. Early voting runs through Saturday.

