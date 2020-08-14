Election officials express concerns over Post Office preparedness

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Election officials are still waiting on the U.S. Postmaster General to see if he’ll meet to talk about mail service in the upcoming presidential election.

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is also president of the National Association of Secretaries of State. As president, she sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis Dejoy asking to discuss preparations for an expected increase in mail-in ballots in November. That was last week. Friday, her office says she still hasn’t gotten an official response back but she’s hopeful for a virtual meeting soon.