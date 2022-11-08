(KRQE) — Tuesday is November 8, which is Election Day. Voting centers across the state open at 7 a.m.

Through voting, New Mexicans are getting a chance to weigh in on a number of key races on the ballot. A few of those include U.S. Seats and the state’s next governor.

Congressional District 1:

On the ballot for this race is Incumbent Democrat Melanie Stansbury and Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes. Whoever is elected to that seat will serve central New Mexico, including parts of Lincoln and Chaves counties. Stansbury was elected during a special election in June 2021 after former Congresswoman Deb Haaland was appointed Secretary of the Interior. This seat has been held by a democrat since 2009.

Congressional District 2:

A major race between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is going to be close and may not be called well past midnight following Election Day. One thing we will be keeping an eye on is how will the redistricting impact the election. The South Valley and West Side of Albuquerque were moved into District Two and turnout is inching towards 2018 numbers, where we had a big year in terms of voter turnout.

New Mexico Governor:

The race between incumbent Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican Mark Ronchetti has heated up over the last few weeks. Some of the latest polls show Gov. Lujan Grisham with a slight lead over Ronchetti. KRQE’s Political Expert Gabe Sanchez said it’s not uncommon for things to start to shift on Election Day, and he believes it all depends on what way Hispanic voters cast their vote.

What’s going on nationally?:

The candidates from across the country made their closing arguments ahead of Tuesday’s elections. Getting people to the polls seems to be the only unified message in some of the tighter contests, including the Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Georgia Senate races. With control of Congress hanging in the balance. Democrats are trying to keep control of the House and Senate, focusing on the fight for democracy and abortion rights, while Republicans are pushing for a red wave on issues including rising crime and record-high inflation.