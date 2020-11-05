Election Day: New Mexico voter turnout

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico saw a record voter turnout. A look at the tally after the polls closed Tuesday night. In total, more than 915,000 New Mexicans cast ballots in this election, that’s close to 70% of those registered to vote. It’s also a 14% jump since the 2016 election and 10% more than in 2008 which held the state’s previous record for most votes cast in an election.

One of the most notable differences this election, was the number of people who cast absentee ballots more than four times the number who voted absentee in 2016. The pandemic played a large part in that. This year, Election Day turnout was only half of what it was in 2016. Early in-person voting remained about the same.

