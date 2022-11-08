NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Election Day is in full swing. Thousands of people are lining up at poll locations across the state to cast their votes.

Poll workers at a voting center on Lomas said they’ve seen a steady flow since they opened at 7 a.m. with hundreds of voters.

Around 443,000 early voters turned out this year before Election Day, which is about 1,000 more than in 2018. Officials said they’ve also noticed an increase in absentee ballots.

Voters at the Lomas center said they feel like voting is important and helps out their community. Doug Montoya, a voter, said he wants to make sure everything he loves about New Mexico stays the same.

Abortion and crime seem to be two topics voters are taking seriously this year, and results could reflect that.