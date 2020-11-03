Election Day deals around New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As New Mexico voters head to the polls, check out some of these Election Day deals after.

Food

Start off your Election Day with a free Krispy Kreme original glazed donut and an “I voted” sticker at these locations around Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

Boston Market is offering one of their sliders for free on election night from 9 p.m. until closing on Nov. 3 — no purchase necessary.

Jimmy John’s Freaky Fast Rewards members get 50% off any 8-inch sandwich Tuesday. The chain also has an ongoing deal through Nov. 8. Buy one 8-inch or 16-inch sandwich and get 50% off the lowest priced sandwich with code SAVEON2.

Chili’s is offering the Presidente Margarita for $5 and a free commemorative sticker while supplies last.

Starting Tuesday and through Nov. 9, McDonald’s is giving away its new pastry items with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee through its app. The offer in the app can be used once per day. The new McCafé Bakery lineup includes an apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll.

GrubHub is offering multiple deals, and users can access the Perks tab in the Grubhub or Seamless apps to find nearby deals or simply place an order with a participating restaurant at Grubhub.com or Seamless.com. A few featured Perks include (but not limited to) 7-11: free delivery on orders of $15, Burger King: $3 off on orders of $18, and California Pizza Kitchen: $10 off on orders of $30.

DoorDash will have free delivery on all orders with a $15 minimum placed on Election Day with promo code VOTE. For DashPass subscribers that already have zero delivery fees on orders over $12, DoorDash is providing 10% off orders with code DPVOTE. The codes should be entered at checkout.

Getting to the polls

ABQ Ride is offering free fares from the beginning of service until the end of service on Tuesday.

Lyft users can get a 50% discount on one ride to a polling station or ballot dropbox with a $10 limit using the code 2020VOTE.

Uber is listing polling locations in its app and offering 50% off rides roundtrip, up to a $7 discount each way.

Hertz customers will get one day free when they reserve a car for at least two days and pick up on November 3 from participating Hertz neighborhood locations.

Other deals

Planet Fitness is encouraging everyone to “flex their vote” and work off election stress with a free workout and hydromassage at all locations nationwide from November 3 – 8.