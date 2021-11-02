LIVE: Election Day 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As election results roll in, KRQE News 13 will be live streaming coverage online tonight. Join us on this page for a “Your Local Election Headquarters” results special with coverage beginning online around 7:30 p.m.

Who will win the Albuquerque mayoral race? Will voters approve the city’s proposed $50-million bond measure for a potential new soccer stadium? Will the liberal-conservative voting ratios shift on Albuquerque City Council? Who will join the Albuquerque School Board as four incumbents step back from their seats? All of these races are the subject of tonight’s ballot in the metro area.

Digital Anchor Chris McKee will be hosting live coverage with special guests Tuesday night, including KRQE Political Analyst and UNM Political Science Professor Gabe Sanchez. KRQE’s Investigative Data Reporter Curtis Segarra will also join the conversation, helping break down some of the most closely watched election rates and results.

For more on where to vote and all of the issues on the ballot in the Albuquerque area, KRQE has compiled an election resource hub online.

Looking for numbers? View latest election results.