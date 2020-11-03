Election analysis: Historic early voting numbers, swing states, and money spent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Political ads on television and social media have been telling people to get out and vote and this year hundreds of thousands listened. As a result, we are seeing early voting numbers unlike election ever before.
KRQE political expert and UNM professor Gabe Sanchez discusses the historic early voting numbers, swing states, and the amount spent on elections in New Mexico during this three part interview.
