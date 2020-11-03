Election analysis: Historic early voting numbers, swing states, and money spent

Local Elections

WATCH: Full interview with Gabe Sanchez UNM professor KRQE political expert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Political ads on television and social media have been telling people to get out and vote and this year hundreds of thousands listened. As a result, we are seeing early voting numbers unlike election ever before.

KRQE political expert and UNM professor Gabe Sanchez discusses the historic early voting numbers, swing states, and the amount spent on elections in New Mexico during this three part interview.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss