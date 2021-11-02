Election 2021: Elected APS school board members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a challenging two years for Albuquerque Public Schools, navigating the pandemic. For the first time during a city election, voters had the chance to choose who they want to see on the APS board.

With four open seats on the ballot, no incumbents sought re-election. Right now, in District 3, Daniele Gonzales is leading with 42% of votes to take Lorenzo Garcia’s seat. In District 5, Crystal Tapia Romero is taking the lead with 53% to take Candelaria Patterson’s seat.

In District 6, Josefina Dominguez is taking the lead with 55% of votes to take Elizabeth Armijo’s seat and in District 7, Courtney Jackson is taking the lead with 46% of votes to take Dr. David Peercy’s seat.