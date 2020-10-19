Early voting surges in New Mexico as Senate candidates clash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - The race for Sandoval County Clerk took a turn this week as candidate and current Deputy County Clerk, Anne Brady-Romero, was fired for campaigning on the job. In Brady-Romero's response on Facebook, she claimed this is just one of many retaliations against her after she claimed the current county clerk was being unethical at work.

Brady-Romero was let go on Tuesday, Oct. 13, after a whistleblower went to the County with documentation that Brady-Romero was campaigning on the job. "We couldn't solicit or do any type of political electioneering in the office, so it's also grounds for termination if you get caught doing any of that," said Sandoval County Clerk Eileen Garbagni. Garbagni says Brady-Romero knew better. Brady- Romero has worked as the Sandoval Deputy County Clerk for six years.