Early voting surges in New Mexico as Senate candidates clash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Early voting continues to surge as Democrats continue to dominate the polls. More than 80,000 people cast ballots across New Mexico over the weekend. State officials say that more than 265,000 ballots have been cast.
Republicans currently account for one-third of ballots, while about 54% were cast by Democrats. Democratic Representative Ben Ray Lujan and Republican Former Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti hope to replace Democratic Sen. Tom Udall, who is retiring.
