Early voting surges in New Mexico as Senate candidates clash

Local Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Early voting continues to surge as Democrats continue to dominate the polls. More than 80,000 people cast ballots across New Mexico over the weekend. State officials say that more than 265,000 ballots have been cast.

Republicans currently account for one-third of ballots, while about 54% were cast by Democrats. Democratic Representative Ben Ray Lujan and Republican Former Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti hope to replace Democratic Sen. Tom Udall, who is retiring.

Local Election News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss