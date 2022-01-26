RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Early voting in Rio Rancho municipal election begins next Tuesday. Only the Broadmoor Senior Center will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center will also be open through Feb. 25 and Feb. 12, 19, and 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On February 12, five more early voting locations will open. Election Day is March 1. Rio Rancho residents will be voting on a new mayor, three city council seats, and a municipal judge. According to a news release from the city, the following are the other five early voting locations taking place from Feb.12 through Feb. 26):

Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; February 12 through February 26 Southern Plaza located at 2003 Southern Blvd., Suite 126 Loma Colorado Main Library located at 755 Loma Colorado Blvd. Haynes Community Center located at 2006 Grande Blvd. Plaza @ Enchanted Hills located at 7845 Enchanted Hills Blvd., Suite 100 Rockaway Plaza located at 111 NM 528, Suite 103



For more election information, visit rrnm.gov/1806/2022-Election.