RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Early voting in Rio Rancho municipal election begins next Tuesday. Only the Broadmoor Senior Center will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center will also be open through Feb. 25 and Feb. 12, 19, and 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On February 12, five more early voting locations will open. Election Day is March 1. Rio Rancho residents will be voting on a new mayor, three city council seats, and a municipal judge. According to a news release from the city, the following are the other five early voting locations taking place from Feb.12 through Feb. 26):

  • Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; February 12 through February 26
    • Southern Plaza located at 2003 Southern Blvd., Suite 126
    • Loma Colorado Main Library located at 755 Loma Colorado Blvd.
    • Haynes Community Center located at 2006 Grande Blvd.
    • Plaza @ Enchanted Hills located at 7845 Enchanted Hills Blvd., Suite 100
    • Rockaway Plaza located at 111 NM 528, Suite 103

For more election information, visit rrnm.gov/1806/2022-Election.