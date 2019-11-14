Early voting for run-off election begins on November 19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Early voting will begin on Tuesday, November 19 for two city council seats that were forced into a run-off.

The run-off election for council Districts 2 and 4 is required after none of the candidates received 50% of the votes. Current District 2 City Councilor Isaac Benton will face-off against Zackary Quinto.

In District 4, Brook Bassan will go head to head with Ane Romero.

There will be five early voting locations that will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early voting will end on December 7 and locations will be closed November 28 through 30 for Thanksgiving.

Locations for early voting: