Early voting ends Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Saturday is the last day to cast your ballot early before Election Day. As of Friday morning, almost 700,000 people have voted in New Mexico, either in-person or by returning an absentee ballot. More than 345,000 of those are Democrats, more than 242,000 Republicans have cast a ballot. More Democrats have case an absentee ballot while more Republicans in the state have voted in person.

If you still have an absentee ballot but have not turned it in, election officials say do not mail it, otherwise, it may not arrive in time to be counted. You can drop it off in person, at any early voting or Election Day polling place.

