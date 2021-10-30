Early voting ends Saturday in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are still a couple of hours left of early voting at most locations, as well as same-day voter registration for the local election. Bernalillo County voters who are already registered can still vote on Election Day as well, which is Tuesday, November 2.
Story Continues Below
- Crime: NMSP: Woman in critical condition after gun goes off during argument
- Investigations: New Mexico police chief investigated for hidden camera in office vent
- Weather: Warm Saturday leads to cold end of the week
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque’s 2021 Local Election: Bond questions, Map of early voting locations
Polls will be open for early voting until 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. More information is available on the KRQE Albuquerque 2021 Election page.