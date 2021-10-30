Early voting ends Saturday in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are still a couple of hours left of early voting at most locations, as well as same-day voter registration for the local election. Bernalillo County voters who are already registered can still vote on Election Day as well, which is Tuesday, November 2.

Polls will be open for early voting until 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. More information is available on the KRQE Albuquerque 2021 Election page.

