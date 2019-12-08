Early voting ends for city council runoff; Election Day on Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday marked the last day to cast an early vote for two contentious city council elections.

Early voters cast their ballots in two district city council elections. Incumbent Isaac Benton is up against Zackary Quintero in the central Albuquerque’s district, and Brook Bassan and Ane Romero are running for a vacant seat in the northeast heights’ district four.

Voters who talked to KRQE News 13 were happy to do their civic duty. “Excited today to vote for the runoff, I’m glad we’re finally almost there,” said Robert Blanquera-Nelson. “It’s exciting just to get out and to vote and to actually participate. I actually naturalized about three years ago, so this is a great, great privilege for me.”

If you missed the early voting, you can still get out to the polls on election day on Tuesday. There will be 10 voting convenience centers open on Election Day Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day Locations:

Clerk’s Annex – 1500 Lomas Blvd NW, Suite A (map)

Daskalos Center – 5339 Menaul Blvd NE (map)

Holly Plaza – 6600 Holly Ave NE, Suite B-6 (map)

Los Ranchos Villa – 6601 4th St NW, Suite E, F (map)

The Shoppes at 6001 San Mateo – 6001 San Mateo Blvd NE, Suite B-3 (map)

Arroyo del Oso Elementary – 6504 Harper Dr NE (map)

Herman Sanchez Community Center – 1830 William St SE (map)

Jefferson Middle School – 712 Girard Blvd NE (map)

Valley High School – 1505 Candelaria Rd NW (map)

La Cueva High School – 7801 Wilshire Ave NE (map)